Texas Southmost College offers new 'forensic macro photography' course for law enforcement

2 hours 38 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 7:16 PM November 10, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

A new course at Texas Southmost College may help investigators crack tough cases.

The course, forensic macro photography, teaches investigators about the basics of photography and fingerprinting.

The techniques sometimes allow investigators to identify people when other methods fail.

