Texas task force launches child care resource website for essential workers

Since schools in Texas are closed due to the pandemic, essential workers are having to leave their children at home in the care of a trusted relative or friend. However, not all are fortunate enough to have someone to watch over their children.

Last week, the Frontline Child Care Task Force, a group made up of members from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Texas Education Agency launched a website to help parents who need to go to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to TWC, the site helps workers locate safe, regulated child care options near them.

“To support this effort, we reached out to child care providers all over the state and have seen a tremendous response from those who are willing and able to step up and offer care for children whose family members are on the front lines during this COVID crisis," said David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner of regulatory services for HHSC.

TWC received $200 million to help parents who need to work cover the cost of child care, according to a release.

The commission has a list of other resources for essential workers looking for information on how to apply, here. Parents can also visit the Frontline Child Care website to locate a provider, here.