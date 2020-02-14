Texas Tech looks for home win vs OU

Oklahoma (14-7, 4-4) vs. Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks for its fifth straight win over Oklahoma at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Sooners at Texas Tech was a 79-75 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma's Brady Manek, Austin Reaves and Kristian Doolittle have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 81 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have allowed only 65.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.MIGHTY MANEK: Manek has connected on 43.1 percent of the 130 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 20 of 40 over the last five games. He's also converted 82 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 62.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-8 when fewer than four Red Raiders players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.8 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate among Division I teams. Oklahoma has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.6 percent through 21 games (ranking the Sooners 326th).

