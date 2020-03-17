The Latest: Rio Grande Valley school closings and COVID-19 precautions
Note: Rio Grande Valley school districts are continually re-evaluating the COVID-19 situation and may alter school schedules at any time. For the latest information, please check school district websites and social media pages.
San Isidro ISD
San Isidro ISD is on Spring Break until March 20. (Updated March 17.)
Roma ISD
Roma ISD will remain closed through April 13, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Rio Grande City CISD
Rio Grande City CISD extended Spring Break until April 3, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated March 17.)
La Joya ISD
La Joya ISD will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Classes will resume on April 6. (Updated March 17.)
Mission CISD
Mission CISD schools will remain closed until further notice, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Sharyland ISD
Sharyland ISD is closed for Spring Break from March 16 to March 20. The district planned to send out additional information Tuesday, March 17. (Updated March 17.)
McAllen ISD
McAllen ISD campuses will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Hidalgo ISD
Hidalgo ISD will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Classes will resume on April 6. (Updated March 17.)
Valley View ISD
Valley View ISD will remain closed until March 30, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Edinburg CISD
Edinburg CISD will be closed until April 6, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
PSJA ISD will remain closed until March 30, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Donna ISD
Donna ISD will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Classes will resume on April 6. (Updated March 17.)
Weslaco ISD
Weslaco ISD campuses will remain closed until April 6, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Mercedes ISD
Mercedes ISD schools will remain closed to students until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Staff should expect further instructions from the district. (Updated March 17.)
Edcouch-Elsa ISD
Edcouch-Elsa ISD is closed for Spring Break. (Updated March 17.)
La Villa ISD
La Villa ISD is closed for Spring Break. (Updated March 17.)
Monte Alto ISD
Monte Alto ISD is closed for Spring Break. The school board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. on March 17. (Updated March 17.)
La Feria ISD
La Feria ISD schools will remain closed to students until March 27, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)
Santa Rosa ISD
Santa Rosa ISD will remain closed to students until March 27, according to a statement released by the district. Faculty and staff should await further instructions. (Updated March 17.)
Santa Maria ISD
Santa Maria ISD is on Spring Break from March 16 to March 20. (Updated March 17.)
Harlingen CISD
Harlingen CISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27. According to a statement posted on March 17, faculty and staff will receive further instructions within 48 hours. (Updated on March 17.)
San Benito CISD
San Benito CISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27, according to a statement published by the district on March 17. (Updated on March 17.)
Rio Hondo ISD
Rio Hondo ISD will extend Spring Break until March 25 and remain closed to students until March 27, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated on March 17.)
Brownsville ISD
Brownsville ISD will extend Spring Break for an additional week and will re-evaluate the situation on March 25, according to a Facebook post by the district. (Updated on March 17.)
Los Fresnos CISD
Los Fresnos CISD campuses will be closed to students until March 27. (Updated on March 17.)
Point Isabel ISD
Point Isabel ISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27. According to a statement posted on March 17, faculty and staff will receive further instructions within 48 hours. (Updated on March 17.)
Lyford CISD
Lyford CISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27, according to a statement posted by the district on March 17. (Updated on March 17.)
San Perlita ISD
San Perlita ISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27, according to a statement posted by the district on March 17. (Updated on March 17.)
Raymondville ISD
Raymondville ISD schools will remain closed until March 27, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated on March 17.)
Lasara ISD
Lasara ISD schools will remain closed until March 27, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated on March 17.)
