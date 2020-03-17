The Latest: Rio Grande Valley school closings and COVID-19 precautions

Note: Rio Grande Valley school districts are continually re-evaluating the COVID-19 situation and may alter school schedules at any time. For the latest information, please check school district websites and social media pages.

San Isidro ISD

San Isidro ISD is on Spring Break until March 20. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Roma ISD

Roma ISD will remain closed through April 13, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Rio Grande City CISD

Rio Grande City CISD extended Spring Break until April 3, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

La Joya ISD

La Joya ISD will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Classes will resume on April 6. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Mission CISD

Mission CISD schools will remain closed until further notice, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Sharyland ISD

Sharyland ISD is closed for Spring Break from March 16 to March 20. The district planned to send out additional information Tuesday, March 17. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

McAllen ISD

McAllen ISD campuses will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo ISD will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Classes will resume on April 6. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Valley View ISD

Valley View ISD will remain closed until March 30, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Edinburg CISD

Edinburg CISD will be closed until April 6, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

PSJA ISD will remain closed until March 30, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Donna ISD

Donna ISD will remain closed until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Classes will resume on April 6. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Weslaco ISD

Weslaco ISD campuses will remain closed until April 6, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Mercedes ISD

Mercedes ISD schools will remain closed to students until April 3, according to a statement released by the district. Staff should expect further instructions from the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Edcouch-Elsa ISD

Edcouch-Elsa ISD is closed for Spring Break. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

La Villa ISD

La Villa ISD is closed for Spring Break. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Website

Facebook

Monte Alto ISD

Monte Alto ISD is closed for Spring Break. The school board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. on March 17. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

La Feria ISD

La Feria ISD schools will remain closed to students until March 27, according to a statement released by the district. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Santa Rosa ISD

Santa Rosa ISD will remain closed to students until March 27, according to a statement released by the district. Faculty and staff should await further instructions. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Santa Maria ISD

Santa Maria ISD is on Spring Break from March 16 to March 20. (Updated March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Harlingen CISD

Harlingen CISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27. According to a statement posted on March 17, faculty and staff will receive further instructions within 48 hours. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

San Benito CISD

San Benito CISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27, according to a statement published by the district on March 17. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Rio Hondo ISD

Rio Hondo ISD will extend Spring Break until March 25 and remain closed to students until March 27, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD will extend Spring Break for an additional week and will re-evaluate the situation on March 25, according to a Facebook post by the district. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Los Fresnos CISD

Los Fresnos CISD campuses will be closed to students until March 27. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Point Isabel ISD

Point Isabel ISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27. According to a statement posted on March 17, faculty and staff will receive further instructions within 48 hours. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Lyford CISD

Lyford CISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27, according to a statement posted by the district on March 17. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

San Perlita ISD

San Perlita ISD will extend Spring Break for students until March 27, according to a statement posted by the district on March 17. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Raymondville ISD

Raymondville ISD schools will remain closed until March 27, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook

Lasara ISD

Lasara ISD schools will remain closed until March 27, according to a statement published by the district. (Updated on March 17.)

Website

Facebook