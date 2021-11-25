The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals

While the pandemic caused The Salvation Army in McAllen to cancel its traditional indoor Thanksgiving luncheon, staff and volunteers are still coming together to pass out individual meals for the community.

Volunteer and staff members with The Salvation Army packed 1,500 Thanksgiving plats as part of the organization’s Grab-to-Go Thanksgiving Meal.

The plates, filled with turkey and all the trimmings, had hundreds of people - who may not be fortunate enough to have a hot holiday meal at home - lining up in cars or outside the building to get a feel and taste of home.

Watch the video above for the full story.