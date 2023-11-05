Three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of teen in Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Edinburg.

Sheriff's investigators arrested 21-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, from Pharr, 20-year-old Joseph Castillo, from Pharr, and 18-year-old Rudy Coronado, from San Juan.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the 7200 block of Iowa Road.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they were informed two people were shot as a result of a disturbance.

One of the victims was the 16-year-old who died due to his gunshot wounds. The second victim was a female who, at last reported, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The three suspects were arrested Saturday morning and have been charged with murder. They are currently booked in Hidalgo County Jail pending an arraignment.