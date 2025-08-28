Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
'We're gonna come back strong:' Harlingen barber recovering from open-heart surgery
-
Palmview police seeking suspects accused of illegally dumping dead dog
-
Driver in deadly Rio Hondo street race sentenced to 4 years in...
-
New surveys will collect input from UTRGV students with disabilities
-
Edinburg detention pond project behind schedule
Sports Video
-
Valley football teams using newly-approved wearable play-calling technology
-
How UTRGV's football program is benefitting high school teams
-
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Brownsville Veterans Chargers
-
UTRGV Women's basketball will host Texas at the Bert Ogden Arena
-
UTRGV Football: Last full practice before kickoff