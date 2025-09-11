x

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025: Scattered showers with highs in the 90s

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025: Scattered showers with highs in the 90s
1 hour 42 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 11:03 AM September 11, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days