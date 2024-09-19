Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Sallie Mae the Boston Terrier Mix
-
McAllen museum to hold summit to get young people registered to vote
-
TXDOT unveils new historical marker between La Joya, Sullivan City
-
Valley author creates non-profit program to increase college enrollment
-
Smart Living: Impact of heat on our health