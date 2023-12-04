Tickets to Brownsville Chargers Semifinal Championship sold out

UPDATE: Tickets for the game have sold out.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers will face the Smithson Valley Rangers in the 5A Division I Semi-Finals Championship football game set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game will go on sale online Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m., the Brownsville Independent School District announced.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS AT 7 A.M. MONDAY

The game will be held at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.