Tips to secure your home during a storm

The National Weather Service says a lot of the homes in the Laguna Heights neighborhood where the tornado touched down just weren't strong enough to withstand the wind.

But there are things you can do to make your mobile home more secure.

"Nationwide, many of the under served communities happen to be the more vulnerable and more exposed communities. What does that mean? They have a high to extreme risk of wind damage from events like these", NWS meteorologist Barry Goldsmith said.

Destruction in the neighborhood where the tornado touched down was severe, as mobile homes in its path were tossed in the air and some were even flattened.

The National Weather Service says while we can't 100 percent prevent weather related damage, there are things you can do to lessen the severity of it.

Goldsmith says trailer and mobile home communities are more at risk of damage from strong storms, but there are some things homeowners can do to prepare.

"The best thing they can do is buy whatever materials they can to provide the resilience they need to make their home a bit stronger to withstand winds that we've seen," Goldsmith said.

There are preventative measures you can take if you live in a home that might be susceptible to damage from some of these strong storms.

Such as anchoring your home supplies that can be found at a hardware store. Total cost to make those kinds of changes can range anywhere from $200 to $500, depending on the size of your home.

There are some organizations you can contact for help with some of these methods like Proyecto Azteca, Proyecto Juan Deigo or Come Dream Come Build.

