Toros Clinch Playoff Spot with 4-1 Win Over El Paso

EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, October 30, 2021) – With the 4-1 Rio Grande Valley FC (13-11-8; 47 pts.) win over El Paso Locomotive FC (18-4-10; 64 pts.), the Toros for the first time since 2016 and for the second time in franchise history qualify for the USL Championship Playoffs, Presented by TwinSpires.

Last time RGV made an appearance in the post-season, the squad was led by Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera in the inaugural season.

The Toros kicked off the game with an early goal in the 7th minute after El Paso conceded a foul in the penalty area. Rodrigo Lopez then converted the penalty kick to the left side of the goal to score the first goal of the matchup 1-0. Lopez has scored in the last three RGV games.

Before heading into halftime, Kyle Edwards was able to take on the Locomotive backline, forcing the goalkeeper to come out. As Logan Ketterer came out to attempt to block a shot, Edwards slipped it to the bottom right corner to grab a 2-0 lead for the Toros.

El Paso managed to put a goal in back of the net in the 52nd minute after Louis Herrera was able to sneak the ball past Tyler Deric, 2-1. In the 59th minute Edwards scored a brace after a left foot strike past Ketterer, 3-1.

The last goal by RGV came in the 79th minute after Emilio Ycaza sent a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner to cap off the matchup, 4-1.

RGV FC led the first half by holding 53.9% possession and being able to create opportunities for goal. In the 32nd minute, Baboucarr Njie took a dangerous shot from outside the box but missed to the right. Two minutes later, Andres Flores was able to take another long-distance strike but Ketterer was able to save it at the top left corner.





The Toros finished the night with 12 total shots, six on target while Los Locos totaled seven shots, two on target.

Edwards totaled five shots, three on target while Ycaza had three key passes. Njie led the defensive efforts with eight tackles, four interceptions, two blocks and a clearance. Erik Pimentel totaled four interceptions for the night.