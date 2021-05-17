Toros Improve to 3-0 With 2-1 Victory Over San Antonio FC

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley FC (3-0-0) earns first Copa Tejas win over San Antonio FC (1-1-1) on Sunday night at H-E-B Park in a 2-1 final score. The win extends the Toros winning streak to three while continuing to be undefeated.

RGV FC opened the score board during the 43rd minute after Wan Kuzain drove the ball inside the box sending a left-footed shot to the left side of the goal 1-0. The goal marked the first time this season that the Toros earn a first half lead.

The second goal for RGV FC came in the 57th minute after Christian Sorto sent a shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner past Matt Cardone, 2-0. San Antonio attacked the Toros goal in the 68th minute after a dangerous play inside the box allowing Santiago Patiño to notch a goal past Tyler Deric, 2-1.

The Toros attacked early on in the first half but weren’t able to finish on the opportunities. Newcomer John Henry Sanchez tested Cardone in the 10th minute after sending a long right footed shot from a difficult angle but was saved. San Antonio tested Deric four minutes later after Cameron Lindley sent a shot from outside the box forcing him to save the attempt at the top center of the goal.

The second half remained aggressive on both ends as the two sides battled for the win. Sanchez continued to be a threat for Cardone after sending a strong shot from the right side of the box forcing Cardone to save the attempt. Vicente Sanchez came off the bench and was able to press and be a threat. In the 81st minute, Sanchez took on San Antonio’s defending line, giving him space to drive the ball to the inside of the box but San Antonio was able to steal the ball from him and clear the danger.

Elvis Amoh missed a third opportunity for the Toros after receiving a through ball from Sanchez as he was able to take the ball to the top but missed his attempt after sending a shot to the top of the bar in the 88th minute.

RGV FC finished with 11 total shots, seven on target while being able to keep 71.1% possession throughout the matchup. The Toros won 51.1% of the duels faced and earned a 79.8 passing accuracy rate. San Antonio totaled eight shots with two on target while winning 48.9% of the duels faced tonight.

Sorto led the Toros squad with five total shots, three on target. Carter Manley, Sanchez and Rodrigo Lopez each totaled two created chances. Defensively Grant Robinson led with six clearances, three interceptions while Adrian Diz Pe totaled four clearances and three interceptions. Erik Pimentel cleared three and intercepted once.