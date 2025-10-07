Town hall to be held to discuss upcoming bond election for Cameron County drainage projects

Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 is having several town halls this week.

The goal is to educate voters about a bond election that'll be on the ballot for some Cameron County voters.

The first town hall is scheduled for Tuesday in La Feria. Officials will meet with voters to talk about the proposed $25 million bond.

"We are on the ballot this coming election in November to ask the voters for authority to borrow up to $25 million in bonds. Realistically, we're not going to go borrow the full $25 million. We just want to have the authority as we're paying down our existing bond loans to be able to borrow without having to go to the voters again," Cameron County Drainage District 6 Board President Josh Ruiz said.

Officials say it will fund 15 drainage and storm system projects. If Prop A passes, the district plans to keep the same tax rate.

Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 covers areas between La Feria and Santa Rosa and west of Harlingen. Some of these parts were hit hard during the March storms.

Officials said a drainage pump in La Feria was put in about three years ago. This new equipment worked six times more efficiently than some of the older pumps.

It helped crews clear flooded roads in half the time. It now takes a month instead of two months to get the work done.

Many of the projects will widen ditches, increase pumping capacity and add new box culverts to push water out faster.

It could reduce flooding by up to 40 percent, but they'll need voter approval to get it done.

"When it's all set and done, all of our projects should work together in conjunction with each other," Ruiz said. "My end goal as director is to eliminate house flooding. That's why this bond election is so important, so we don't have gaps in projects while we wait for another election."

Channel 5 News spoke to some La Feria residents who experienced some bad flooding back in March.

Resident Hector Zapata says his home sat above water, but some of his neighbors weren't as lucky.

"About a foot of water, it was a lot of water. Fortunately, my house was built on high ground, but our neighbors had a lot of water damage. In fact, our neighbor is getting help from FEMA to rebuild part of his house," Zapata said.

There are two town halls on Prop A scheduled for this week. The first one is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bailey H. Dunlap Memorial Library, located at 400 South Main Street in La Feria.

The second one is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Green Bay South Community Center, located at 13949 Club Avenue in La Feria.

A third town hall is set for Tuesday, October 14 in Santa Rosa at the Technology Center on Santa Vista Avenue.

Early voting in Texas starts on October 20 and runs through October 31. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4.

Watch the video above for the full story.