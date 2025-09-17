Tractor-trailer catches fire on the expressway in Edinburg
No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg, the brakes of the tractor-trailer caused the wheels of the vehicle to catch on fire on the I-69C near Schunior Street.
The vehicle was hauling poultry at the time of the incident, a news release said.
The city said cleanup of the scene and removal of the vehicle is expected to take several hours. As a result, the southbound on-ramp south of University Drive, located at the 200 block of S. 24th Ave., is closed.
Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. I-69C is open, but lane reductions are in place to allow crews to work safely.
No investigation will be done as it was not a motor vehicle accident, the city added.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville Diocese to celebrate 60th anniversary with special mass in San Juan
-
Concerns raised after 'kissing bug' disease detected in Hidalgo County
-
Hidalgo County ending free Wi-Fi service for rural areas
-
Motorcyclist arrested on intoxication assault charge following Edinburg crash
-
Mission investing in new $25 million subdivision
Sports Video
-
Isabella Stroman & Valeria Alvarado lead Weslaco & Pace to wins in...
-
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
UTRGV men's soccer hosts Houston Christian this Wednesday
-
UTRGV football looks to extend winning streak to four this weekend against...
-
Playmakers - Week 3 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1