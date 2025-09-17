Tractor-trailer catches fire on the expressway in Edinburg

KRGV photo

No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg, the brakes of the tractor-trailer caused the wheels of the vehicle to catch on fire on the I-69C near Schunior Street.

The vehicle was hauling poultry at the time of the incident, a news release said.

The city said cleanup of the scene and removal of the vehicle is expected to take several hours. As a result, the southbound on-ramp south of University Drive, located at the 200 block of S. 24th Ave., is closed.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. I-69C is open, but lane reductions are in place to allow crews to work safely.

No investigation will be done as it was not a motor vehicle accident, the city added.