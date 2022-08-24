Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville
Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials.
The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville.
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
The driver is in custody, facing several charges.
