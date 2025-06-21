Travel alert issued in Tamaulipas over ‘disappearances’ on highway

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico issued a Friday security alert warning travelers to avoid the Monterrey-Reynosa highway at night.

According to the news release, the Secretary of Security of Reynosa issued the warning to warn of the risks of the highway, specifically in the section between Cadereyta and Los Ramones.

“The U.S. Consulate is aware of disappearances on the highway between Monterrey and Reynosa,” the warning stated. “U.S. government employees may not travel between cities in Tamaulipas using interior Mexican highways. Travel between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey is limited to Federal Highway 85D during daylight hours with prior authorization.”

The State Department’s Travel Advisory for Tamaulipas is at a Level 4 – do not travel due to crime and kidnapping.

Travelers were advised to:

- Stay alert, do not make unnecessary stops

- Plan travel during daylight hours

- Monitor local media for updates

- Be aware of your surroundings

- Notify friends and family of your safety.