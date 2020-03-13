TSTC extends spring break due to coronavirus concerns

HARLINGEN – On Friday the Texas State Technical College announced they are extending spring break through March 29 for all campuses.

According to a release sent by TSTC, online classes will continue regularly.

“The College will use this period to prepare for alternative methods of delivery so students can continue the semester.”

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume on March 30.

“This plan will be reassessed and, if needed, adjusted should conditions require. The health and safety of our students and employees has been and will remain our first priority as the college responds to this evolving situation.”