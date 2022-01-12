TSTC Harlingen center providing resources for students struggling financially

Roughly 65 percent of students at Texas State Technical College face some sort of need insecurity. That’s why the college’s Advocacy and Resource Center is making changes.

Changes include expanding more shelf space to their food pantry, as well as adding a fridge and freezer.

The new space will also have a lobby so students can access other important resources.

“We have a space where students can go and submit applications for food stamps or unemployment benefits or job applications and so it’s just a location on campus where we are trying to put a positive spin on all of these things,” said Belinda Palomino, coordinator for TSTC Harlingen’s Advocacy and Resource Center.

They also give students access to a childcare assistance program, and a lending library where they can borrow textbooks or certain types of equipment they may need for class.

It’s an effort to help students focus on their higher education by relieving financial struggles.

In order to get access to these resources, students can login to the TSTC portal and click progress pathway. There, they can fill out the application to request whichever type of assistance they need.