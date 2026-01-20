Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV wins tight battle with Southeastern for second straight win
-
Harlingen South stays undefeated in district play & McAllen Memorial wins at...
-
RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
-
UTRGV star and Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger declares for 2026 NFL...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe records third career 20-20 game as Vaqueros win fourth...