x

Tuesday, July 5, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, July 5, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
2 hours 8 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, August 05 2025 Aug 5, 2025 August 05, 2025 8:18 AM August 05, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days