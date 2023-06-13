Tuesday, June 13, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo woman falls victim to car rental scam
-
Hidalgo County officials approve the purchase of two ambulances
-
Four suspects facing capital murder charges in connection to Pharr homicide
-
Persons of interest in Austin car thefts spotted in McAllen
-
Consumer Reports: How often do you need to wash your stuff?