Two-A-Day Tour 2025: Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets

The 2025 Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets are coming off a historic season winning their first district title in 11 years.

An undefeated district title will be challenge to accomplish this year after losing play makers on both sides of the ball. Their 'Thunder Defense' was lights out and are returning Israel Campos, Marcus Garcia and Derek Cardenas.

"It's a new season, a new set of kids, new standards, new expectations," says Edcouch-Elsa Head Coach Victor Cardenas. "We've been telling the boys that we control our own destiny."

Meanwhile on offense, Jason Pena is transitioning from slot receiver to the starting quarterback position. His returning weapons are running back Ayden Mercado and wide receiver John Amaya.