Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Edinburg Vela Sabercats

The Edinburg Vela Sabercats are back after an undefeated district season. In 2025, they're ready to do it again. However, it will look a little different. A new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, and a new set of primary playmakers are all being counted on to do what last year's team did: run the table during the regular season.

"Here at Vela it's always next man up so everyone is always gunning for a spot," Vela senior defensive end Ethan Delgado explained. "Everyone wants to start here at Vela, so the second string is always going to be as good as first stringer."

"We did play with a lot of sophomores last year, but we do return some new pieces and we do have some new coaches in different roles and that's going to be fun for us," Sabercats head coach Ernie Alonzo added.

The Sabercats only have a handful of starters returning this season. Their top rusher, receiver, and passer from last year were all seniors, meaning it's on the younger players to step up.

That isn't stopping the team from preparing the Vela way.

"You should expect greatness," Vela senior middle linebacker O.J. Cano triumphantly proclaimed. "We have eight returning starters, and we're all seniors. We have an experienced group and we have a couple of young guys, but we've been coaching them up pretty good so it's the same as if they're seniors."

It may seem like a lot is changing for the Sabercats with new coordinators on both sides of the ball. However, they are no strangers to Vela football and the players are already very comfortable with their new coaches.

"He knows what he's doing and he knows our offense better than everybody," Vela senior offensive tackle Matthew Edmonson said of the team's new OC. "He's been here for a long time and we all trust him to give us the same overall outcome as we did last year."

"The kids gravitate towards them," Coach Alonzo said of his coordinators. "They both know their stuff and it's going to be fun for them, they've got some things to learn but it's going to be fun."

New stars will need to emerge if Vela wants to repeat as district champs.

Coach Alonzo feels the team has the right mindset in order to do just that.

"Really the biggest thing for us is we know what it entails to wear the black and blue," he said. "The kids here work extremely hard here at Vela High School. You know they're here every single day, they don't take no for an answer very well, they go out there and perform."

The Sabercats start the season with a game against their cross-town foes at Edinburg North. They start district play in Week 4 against the Mission Eagles.