Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Harlingen South Hawks

The Harlingen South Hawks showed a lot of fight to end the 2024 season.

Despite a 2-3 start to the district season, in undoubtedly one of the most difficult districts in South Texas, the Hawks rattled off three straight wins to end the year and claim the final playoff spot in District 15-5A Division I. In the process, outscoring their opponents 107-44 during that span.

The 2025 season keeps the Hawks in that same district before realignment comes ahead of the 2026-27 school year. Competing in this district will be no easier this coming fall.

"Every day is going to be a dog fight," Hawks senior quarterback Austin Schroyer said. "Every game we got to push through 100%, all four quarters, be together, play for each other, and play with heart."

The Hawks bring back quarterback Austin Schroyer, who split time with Dylan Anaya at the position last season.

With Anaya off to college, Schroyer comes into this fall in hopes of a big year for the Hawks offense.

"He's always been a great guy, he's a quiet leader. He leads by example," Coach Gonzalez said of Schroyer. "His reads are just on point. They were on point last year. The opportunity of him finishing out and closing games and being able to start and get every snap under center is going to be the difference for him."

"I've been playing with the receivers since I was in ninth grade, some of them since youth football, so I'm getting all my guys back," Schroyer added. "I have chemistry with them, I know what they're gonna do, so this year hopefully throw the ball a lot and see what we can do."

The Hawks also return a significant amount of talent on defense, mainly in the secondary and at the linebacker position with their leading tackler from last year Marcus Garza.

"I'm really excited, we're going to come fly around on defense," Garza said. "We're gonna do our thing and offensively they're gonna do their thing too... We still have some young bucks coming up, but that's not gonna affect us at all. We're still going to have a good time and play good football."

The Hawks once again start the year with two non-district games, first against Nikki Rowe and then against their rivals at Harlingen High in the Bird Bowl. Then, it's on to district play in Week 3.