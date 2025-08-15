Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Hidalgo Pirates

The Hidalgo Pirates finished the 2024 high school football season 1-3 in district, earning a playoff berth.

The Pirates are looking to make another playoff push this season, but with a younger team.

Hidalgo head football coach Jason Wheeler is excited to see what this young squad is made of, led by sophomore quarterback Jaden Wheeler.

"I feel pretty confident about our team," the Pirates quarterback said. "We definitely are improving and I feel like this year we're going to be a little bit better this year."

"Yeah, as a sophomore he'll have a little pressure on him," Coach Wheeler added. "But you know we added a nucleus around him so he doesn't need to win games for us. He is just going to operate the offense and we're going to distribute the ball through different guys and take what the defense gives us."

Coach Wheeler will have a handful of seniors like defensive back Ethson Fonseca at his disposal to guide the younger players through the season.

"We started from nothing," Fonseca said. "From 0-10 and 2-9. We're trying to give them a better platform {and} that foundation of leading the program in the right way."

The Pirates begin the season against the Pace Vikings in Week 1. Their district slate begins on October 10th against Tuloso-Midway.