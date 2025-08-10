Two-A-Day Tour 2025: La Feria Lions
The La Feria Lions are going into year two under Head Coach Craig Foster. They finished the 2024-2025 season with a 2-1 district record sharing the district title with the Port Isabel Tarpons.
They graduated a group of seniors who were play makers on the field including Quarterback Andruw Rivera and Wide Receiver Austin Vaughn.
"The big thing that we're stressing to our kids is we're not trying to replace each one of those specifically, we want to use the talents that we have in the huddle right now." said Head Coach Craig Foster.
