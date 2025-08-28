Two-A-Day Tour 2025: La Grulla Gators

The La Grulla Gators are coming into the 2025 season with second Head Coach Alejandro Bazan.

Last year they finished with a 1-9 overall record. The Gators had a rough time adjusting to Coach Bazan's offensive scheme but he hopes the experience his young team got, prevails this season.

"We're expecting more explosiveness out of our offense and hopefully that experience helps out," said Head Coach Alejandro Bazan.