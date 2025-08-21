Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Los Fresnos Falcons

The Los Fresnos Falcons enter the 2025 high school football season with the motto "Triple A." That stands for anything, anytime, anywhere. A motivational tactic in their quest for back-to-back district titles.

"It was something we talked about since day one of the offseason going into it," Los Fresnos head football coach David Cantu said. "It had been 15 years since we had been outright district champs and it was time. We knew it was going to be a difficult challenge and we have some amazing teams in the district, but these guys completely bought into everything."

"The pressure is a privilege," Los Fresnos senior quarterback Robert Pineda added. "We all feel it, but we come to work every day like we don't really care about the expectations. We worry about ourselves and what we can control and that's our actions and work ethic."

Pineda returns for his fourth and final year as the starting quarterback for the Falcons. He's been a star at the position since he was just a freshman.

"The expectations for him are always high, but more so because he puts those high expectations on himself," Los Fresnos offensive coordinator Neil Schuster said. "He's one of the hardest-working kids that I've ever been around. He's exactly what you want out of a leader."

The defense lost some key playmakers as district defensive player of the year Cade Stumbaugh is off to play in college, as well as Joshua Laster who was an all-district selection at three different positions.

The team is confident linebackers Joseph Reyna, Juan Sanchez, and defensive lineman Fernando Garcia can help lead the unit.

"The offense is going to be super explosive," Los Fresnos defensive coordinator Brent Blackman said. "All of our skilled kids are going to be back, so if our defense can hold those guys to 14 or less we should win a lot of games."

Los Fresnos begins the season at home against McAllen High. The Falcons start district play facing off against San Benito in Week 8, and they finish the season at home against Brownsville Hanna.