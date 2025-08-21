Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Lyford Bulldogs

The Lyford Bulldogs have been one of the most successful football programs in the valley the last few years.

They haven't missed the playoffs since 2013, but they haven't claimed the district title since 2017.

With over half the starters returning on both sides, the team feels it's time to bring home its first district title in eight years.

"The expectations these guys know the goal is a district championship," Lyford head football coach Gerardo Jauregui said. "That puts us in the best position to get out of the first round and make a run at the playoffs."

"A district championship and win a playoff game. That's our big goal that we haven't done in the four years we've been here," senior linebacker Aiden Rubalcaba added.

Three teams sat in a three-way tie for the district title last year in District 16-3A Division One. The Bulldogs plan to fall back on physicality and defense to win the outright district golden ball.

"We have a great group of kids. We got some great leaders...They've been good [and] they've been going after it. They've been showing up," Coach Jauregui said.

Week 1 for Lyford is against Port Isabel. The Bulldogs take on district rival Bishop in Week 4. Their last district game is against San Diego.