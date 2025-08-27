Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Monte Alto Blue Devils

The Monte Alto Blue Devils are still trying to turn things around under second year head coach Fred Gonzalez. The program has gone winless for five straight seasons and are looking to change that this fall.

"The kids here at Monte Alto, they have a lot of pride and spirit here in Monte Alto," head coach Fred Gonzalez said. "They work hard. This summer we had over 30 kids showing up for summer conditioning and they worked pretty hard."

"It's been good, we've been putting in the work," senior running back Ramiro Vasquez added. "Last season wasn't as expected, so this year were hoping to change that."

Monte Alto begins week 1 on the road against Premont. The Blue Devils will also be on the road to start district play as they take on Taft in week 5. They finish the season with a home game against Hebbronville.