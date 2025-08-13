Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Palmview Lobos

The Palmview Lobos made it back to the postseason in 2024 after a four-year playoff drought. They finished in third place in their district with a 7-4 record overall including non-district play.

It was a wild end to the district season, finishing in a three-way tie for third place and seeing McAllen High get the short end of the stick by being the one of the three to miss the postseason.

Palmview head football coach Margarito Requenez hopes the experience from last season will help the team add a playoff win to the resume this November.

"It's something that they have built on it's just like you said they're hungry for that playoff win," Requenez said. "We've been in the playoffs seven times in program history and we've won one playoff game so that is that hunger they're talking about. Getting to the playoffs is kinda the norm but now we need a playoff game. It's what they're hungry for. they're going after the golden ball."

The Lobos will have Josue Esparza coming back at the quarterback.

Last year, Esparza missed a significant portion of the season due to a shoulder injury.

The senior quarterback said that he is 100% healthy and ready to lead the Lobos to a second consecutive playoff berth.

"It was a really good season to secure a playoff spot but we are all hungry for that district title now," Esparza said. "I think everybody doubting us just doesn't really know what we're capable of and we're just really hungry to come back. Especially me after this injury I think it's just really want to show people what I'm capable of."

The Lobos start district play in Week 4 with Nikki Rowe. They end the season with McAllen Memorial and Edinburg Vela, the two top teams in last year's district race.