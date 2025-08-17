Two-A-Day Tour 2025: PSJA Southwest Javelinas

The PSJA Southwest Javelinas are eager to end a four year playoff drought and will look to do so with a young squad.

"These kids have grown and it's a unique way the way that they've bonded together. The seniors are leading the way and we have some juniors that pretty much take over the leadership as well," Head Coach JJ Leija also adds "We're expecting big things from them and they'r dreaming big."

The Javelinas graduated their starting quarterback Marcus Luengo therefore, there's some competition for the starting quarterback spot between Eddie Morales and Agapito Perez that will be decided in the upcoming scrimmages.