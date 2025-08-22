Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Roma Gladiators

The Roma Gladiators return in 2025 with one central goal: get back to the playoffs.

"Our mindset is to get back into the playoffs," Roma head coach Francisco Villanueva said. "That's because of last year. When the season ended, we started our offseason and the kids got really bought in. Gets them ready to go."

The team returns several key starters, namely on offense.

Ruben Garcia Jr. is back at running back after powering the way for the Gladiators run-first offense in 2024. Despite the down year for the team overall, he posted nearly 1,000 yards on the ground. Coach Villanueva thinks Garcia has the potential to be one of the top backs in the Valley in 2025.

With him back, along with several linemen up front, the Gladiators feel they have what it takes to have a bounce back season.

"Last year, we went 0-4 in district. We got predicted last, but we're trying to change that," Roma senior quarterback Jorge Tamayo said. "Comeback and compete for the district title."

In order to compete for a district title, the team also highlighted an extra emphasis on staying healthy. The team will be putting more time into focusing on recovery after practice and after games.

The Gladiators players say they feel like a lot more has changed from how things were last year.

"We're like a family now," Roma senior offensive lineman Diego Diaz said. "Always motivating each other to keep on going in the weight room. Never skipping a rep. We're just always there for each other this season."

"We had a lot of mistakes and mess ups last year, but we want to come back from that," fellow senior offensive lineman Nick Paez added. "We had a good team my sophomore year, but we just want to come back, a lot stronger, a lot faster, we've improved a lot in everything that we've done and we're hungry for it. We want it."

Roma starts the season in Week 1 against Rio Grande City. They have their bye week before district play starts, then district action begins against Sharyland Pioneer in Week 8.