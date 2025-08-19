Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks

The Pioneer Diamondbacks finished just one win short of a district title last season. Now, they're hoping they have the talent to take that next step this fall.

The team returns a lot of playmakers from last season on offense, namely William Goodloe and Dylan Tijerina who both rushed for over 800 yards last season.

"Definitely two guys that are talented and are special kids," Galindo said of Tijerina and Goodloe. "But this is game based on team and not individual and we got to put a team around those players... We've got to find ways to get creative and get those special guys touches."

"I'm really excited to get this season going," Pioneer senior WR/QB William Goodloe said. "We're a very young team, but I feel like we really put in the work... We have a lot of chemistry due to that we're a younger group."

If there's an obstacle the Diamondbacks will have to overcome this season, it will likely be on defense. The Diamondbacks return only one starter from last year's unit, Damian Hernandez at linebacker.

"As a defensive player, I'm willing to take that role and be a leader for my younger group," Hernandez said. "We've just been working really hard this offseason and just leading this group to greatness."

"We got to go back to fundamentals," Coach Galindo said about getting this group ready for the season. "It's a game of fundamentals and we got to go back to basics and tackling and just be intentional on the fundamentals of the game."

The Diamondbacks start the season against PSJA in Week 1. They start district play in Week 7 against Alice, last year's district champions. In Week 10, it's the big rivalry matchup against the Sharyland Rattlers in the Snakeskin Classic.