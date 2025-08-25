Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Weslaco East Wildcats

The Weslaco East Wildcats started the 2024 season on fire. The team won their first four games of the year, and over the first eight weeks they went 6-1 overall and 4-1 in district play.

However, a late season gauntlet of opponents left the Wildcats on the outside looking in once the playoffs rolled around.

A loss to Harlingen South in the final game of the season officially knocked the Wildcats out of a playoff spot, capping off a three-game losing streak to end the year.

Wildcats senior quarterback Aiden Gonzalez spoke on how that loss is what's been driving this team to come back strong in 2025.

"We went straight to work that Monday after we lost," Weslaco East senior quarterback Aiden Gonzalez said. "That just left a sour taste in our mouths. Ever since then, we put in the work and all these guys they want to win... We got some young guys on offense and defense that just want to win."

"Getting in conditioning, football shape right now," Weslaco East head coach Michael Burget added. "I'm very pleased with our first scrimmage with how well we did. Looking forward to an exciting season."

The Wildcats are arguably in one of the toughest districts in South Texas, with nine teams competing for four playoff spots including numerous elite programs.

Middle linebacker Alan Alejos says the team is ready to embrace it.

"It's a tough district but that's no excuse," Alejos said. "This year we come with that on our backs. "It's been real annoying to hear what everyone says. That's just our motivation."

"There's no other district like this." Coach Burget added. "This is why Weslaco East plays at a different level. We're playing with the best and we are hoping to close the gap a little bit. We're a very small 5A, we always have been, but our kids have battled."

Weslaco East starts the regular season on the road against Sharyland. They start district play in Week 3 against Donna.