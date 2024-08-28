Two-a-Day Tour: PJSA Bears

PSJA football is coming off a spectacular 2023 season.

The team posted an undefeated district record in route to a district title.

This year, a new challenger enters the district in the Weslaco Panthers.

The Panthers went undefeated in district play last year as well, and the two teams will now battle it out as district foes this fall.

The Bears are bringing back a lot of talent at receiver plus a new quarterback in Miles Lopez, who transferred over from Edinburg Vela.

All that talent has the team feeling confident in repeating the strong performance from last fall.

"We're capable of a lot," PSJA star receiver Ryan Vallego said. "I feel like we could go at least round four. We've been putting up all the work and we're ready for it."

"We expect a big output of our offense this year," PSJA head football coach Lupe Rodriguez said. "Those are our goals, and I know we can meet them. The challenge is there to win another district championship."

The first game of the season comes against the Pioneer Diamondbacks on August 30th.

