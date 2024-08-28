Two-a-Day Tour: Porter Cowboys

The Porter Cowboys have suffered back-to-back winless district seasons over the last two years.

However, hope is on the horizon.

The changes for this year start with a new district.

Edcouch-Elsa and Mercedes are the only remaining district opponents from last season.

Three of the four playoff teams from last season's district are now in a different district after realignment.

That creates a lot of opportunity for Porter to find themselves back in the postseason.

"Losing Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff, those are two powerhouse teams year in and year out." Porter football head coach Carlos Uresti said. "We're bringing in Brownsville Pace and Brownsville Lopez, some teams we're a little more familiar with."

The season opener for Porter comes against Grulla on August 30th.

Watch the video above for the full story.