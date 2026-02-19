McAllen police seeking man accused of sexually abusing two children
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two children, according to a news release.
Martin Hernandez Lopez is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a young child, police said in a news release.
Lopez was identified as the suspect involved in a sexual abuse investigation that was reported on Feb. 12, 2026.
Police said the case involves two children under the age of 14.
Lopez was described as having a height of 5’9”, weighing about 180 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.
Those with any information regarding Lopez’s location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
