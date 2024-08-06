Two-a-Day Tour: Santa Maria

Santa Maria held Midnight Madness for the first time in school history in the wee hours of August 5th.

Cougars head coach Israel Gracia wanted something to fire the team up for 2024.

"We just kind of wanted to just kick start the season... We're excited to do it and that's why were out here." Gracia said.

The Cougars have posted a record of 3-2 in district in back-to-back seasons. This year, they're looking to improve and take home a playoff win.

"Our goal this year is to take a step further," Gracia said.

"All of our teammates really want to come out here and have a great season," Santa Maria junior quarterback Miguel Alaniz said of the Cougars. "We're looking forward to it."

