Vipers eliminated from G League playoffs with loss to Salt Lake City

The RGV Vipers lost to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday night 129-102 in the G League playoffs. With the loss, the Vipers season officially comes to an end.

Dereon Seaborn and Taevion Kinsey led the way for Salt Lake City with 21 points each, with Kinsey shooting an incredible 88.9% (8-9 FG) from the field on the night.

The Stars as a whole shot over 43% from beyond the arc. The Vipers offense, meanwhile, struggled to get rolling as they shot less 39% from the field and just 31.7% from three.

David Roddy tried his best to keep the Vipers in it with 20 points off the bench, but it wasn't enough as the Stars eliminated the Vipers from the postseason.

The Vipers end the year with a 20-14 record, not factoring in their postseason loss. Their NBA affiliate, the Houston Rockets, are gearing up for a playoff run of their own. It's possible that two-way players Jack McVeigh, N'Faly Dante, and David Roddy could see some minutes in Houston as the regular season comes to a close.

Markquis Nowell ends the season as the Vipers overall leader in points, assists, and steals. The Stars will face the Austin Spurs in the next round of the G League playoffs.