Storm-affected residents finding help through PSJA ISD’s storm relief efforts

Linda Garza said she’s trying to stay hopeful as her Weslaco home recovers from last week’s storm.

She said it’s been difficult.

“My house is damaged. I have cancer, and I’m blind, and I’m still living there because I have no place to go,” Garza said.

Garza said the flood water destroyed most of the belongings in her Weslaco home. She's been going to a daycare near her home to charge her phone.

Garza said she and her son are exhausted.

“We're tired, and he sweeps and takes all the dirt and all, but the bathroom is a mess,” Garza said.

Garza's friend suggested she fill out the state’s storm damage survey. She went to Carmen Anaya Elementary School, located at 100 West Dicker Road, to do so.

The campus is one of two locations the PSJA Independent School District is offering free services for families who need help.

Services include wellness checks, emotional support from counselors, and assistance with filling out the istat surveys.

“As of right now, the most important thing is reporting damages so that we can see what will be available going forward, and allowing them to know what we have available here as a school district,” PSJA ISD Health Services Director Sulema Solis said.

Free assistance will be offered until Friday, April 4, at 4 p.m.

Garza says she's thankful for the district's help.

