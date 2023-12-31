Two arrested following narcotics bust in San Benito

Two men were arrested Friday after a drug bust led to the discovery of crack cocaine and other “dangerous drugs” in a San Benito home, according to police.

Carlos Joel Lopez and Jonathon Tijerina were arrested on multiple charges of manufacturing and delivery of drugs, according to a news release from the San Benito Police Department.

The two were arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of E. Powers Street.

The raid led to the discovery of 0.4 grams of crack cocaine, 5.39 pounds of Marijuana, 29 grams of THC products, 19 grams of alprazolam and approximately 37 grams of “dangerous drugs in pill form,” the release stated.

Lopez and Tijerina were identified in the release as individuals connected to the manufacturing and delivery of the narcotics from the residence. According to the release, both men were processed at the San Benito Police Department.