Two men charged following raid at game room found in Brownsville home
Two men who were operating a game room inside a Brownsville home were arraigned Wednesday.
Miguel Lopez Soto and Maykol Guerrero Chirino were arrested Tuesday after multiple law enforcement agencies raided a home on the 600 block of Adams Street.
Soto and Chirino are non-U.S. citizens. Soto is from Matamoros and Chirino is from Venezuela.
Both men were charged with gambling promotion and operating coin machines without a license. They were given a $2,500 bond for each offense, and each offense comes with a maximum of 12 months in county jail.
