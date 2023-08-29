Two men arrested following raid at game room found inside Brownsville home

Two game room operators were arrested and over a dozen people were cited following a Tuesday raid at a Brownsville home where multiple 8-liner machines were found.

The home at the 600 block of Adams Street was raided by multiple agencies, including the Cameron County District Attorney's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

The men who were arrested face multiple charges of gambling, keeping a gambling establishment and possession of gambling devices, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

Sixteen people inside the home received citations.

Saenz said they had the home on their radar for the last few months, but the game room shut down for a few weeks following a raid at a game room in Hidalgo County.

RELATED STORY: Mega Slots owners arrested on illegal gambling charges, sheriff’s office says

According to Saenz, the Brownsville game room reopened this week, and undercover agents with his office went into the home to play the machines before the raid.

Members of the public tipped authorities off to the game room because they were not comfortable with all the activity and traffic going on at the house, Saenz added.

“I support them, I know it's not something that they want in their neighborhood,” Saenz said. “They're the ones who call us in. We set up surveillance, we send in undercovers [officers] to participate to gamble, we get a search warrant, and then we execute the warrant and then shut it down."

Saenz said they have other 8-liners on their radar close to downtown Brownsville that they also want to shut down.