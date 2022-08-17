Two of the three suspects arraigned after shots fired at Porter ECHS parking lot

Two of the three suspects from Tuesday's shooting at Porter Early College High School parking lot are seeing a judge Wednesday.

Authorities say a district police officer opened fire as part of a car chase.

Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos Castellano, 17, went before a judge and were given bond.

Rivera, who was the driver of the vehicle, received an almost $400,000 bond on five aggravated assault charges. Castellano, the passenger of the vehicle and student at Porter HS, was given a $7,000 bond.

According to police, the vehicle they were in was stolen Tuesday early morning.

The Brownsville ISD officer shot at the vehicle after he noticed the car had been driving recklessly.

"Apparently, they were dropping off one of the kids there, the one that is actually a student there," Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Martin Sandoval said. "We did receive at call at 8:44 in the morning of a stolen vehicle. We have confirmed that the vehicle was stolen somewhere between two and three in the morning."

The charges for Rivera include aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest by a motor vehicle.

Castellanos, who was left behind at the school, is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft by possession.

Police say Rivera was also a former student at Porter Early College High School.

The third person in custody is a 16-year-old who was taken to San Benito Juvenile Detention Center. There are no reports if he is a student at Porter Early College High School.