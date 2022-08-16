3 in custody after shots fired at Porter Early College High School parking lot

Three people are in custody after an officer with the Brownsville Independent School district opened fire on a driver of a vehicle that was driving “recklessly” at the parking lot of Porter Early College High School.

Brownsville ISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present Tuesday at around 9 a.m., the district said in a social media post.

The vehicle used at the scene was previously stolen, authorities said at a Tuesday press conference.

The suspects were identified as: Rodrigo Rivera, 18, and Carlos Castallanos, 17, An unidentified 16-year-old male was also arrested, police said.

Rivera is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, one charge of possession of marijuana, theft by possession, evading arrest by motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot.

Castellanos is being charged with possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), and theft by possession.

The juvenile is being charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, theft by possession, and evading arrest on foot.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said the district police officer feared for the safety of students and staff in the immediate area when he opened fire.

“The safety of our students and staff at porter was never compromised,” Gutierrez said. “The immediate action by our police officers helped us to take care of this problem immediately and we were able to… put the suspects away from campus. And our officers have already taken care of the three suspects that were involved in this incident in the parking lot."

Authorities said more details are expected to be released throughout the day as this is an ongoing investigation.

Watch the video above for a timeline of events provided by the Brownsville Police Department.