Two people hospitalized following rollover crash in Mission

Two people are recovering after a rollover crash in Mission.

The crash happened this Saturday at around 8:30 a.m. near Inspiration Road and Business 83. The front end of a silver car is smashed in, and a cargo truck is on its side.

Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva says the car hit the truck, causing it to flip over. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.