Two people hospitalized following rollover crash in Mission

1 hour 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, August 16 2025 Aug 16, 2025 August 16, 2025 5:35 PM August 16, 2025 in News - Local

Two people are recovering after a rollover crash in Mission. 

The crash happened this Saturday at around 8:30 a.m. near Inspiration Road and Business 83. The front end of a silver car is smashed in, and a cargo truck is on its side.

Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva says the car hit the truck, causing it to flip over. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

