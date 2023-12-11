Two suspects wanted in connection with McAllen shooting that injured two people
McAllen police are searching for two men wanted for aggravated assault.
RELATED STORY: Police investigating after 2 people hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds in downtown McAllen
Police said on Saturday at around 2 a.m., they responded to a disturbance at 15 Street and Business Highway 83. The two suspects involved in the disturbance were identified as 21-year-old Abel Sanchez and 22-year-old D Amari Ra Sheed Hatten.
A spokesperson with McAllen police, Olivia Lopez, said both suspects discharged a firearm and then left the area. Hatten was last seen leaving in a red Ford Edge.
Police did confirm two people were shot and treated at a local hospital.
Sanchez is described as 5'11, 240 pounds, brown eyes, black hair with a last known address in Edinburg.
Hatten is described as 5'11, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair with a last known address in Robstown.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
