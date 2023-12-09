Police investigating after 2 people hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds in downtown McAllen

Photo credit: MGN Online

Two individuals were hospitalized in an early Saturday morning "disturbance" with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance in the area of 15th Street and Expressway 83 at around 2:09 a.m. Saturday, according to police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.

Two individuals at the scene were treated at a local hospital with "what appears to be gunshot wounds," Lopez stated in a news release, adding that it has not been determined if these are the individuals involved in the disturbance.

No further details were provided by police.