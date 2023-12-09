Police investigating after 2 people hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds in downtown McAllen
Two individuals were hospitalized in an early Saturday morning "disturbance" with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Police responded to a disturbance in the area of 15th Street and Expressway 83 at around 2:09 a.m. Saturday, according to police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.
Two individuals at the scene were treated at a local hospital with "what appears to be gunshot wounds," Lopez stated in a news release, adding that it has not been determined if these are the individuals involved in the disturbance.
No further details were provided by police.
